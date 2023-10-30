Bears receiver Velus Jones Jr. shoulders blame for dropped touchdown pass: “It’s real devastating”

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Velus Jones Jr.’s dropped touchdown pass was probably the lowest point of yet another rough game for the Chicago Bears. And nobody in their locker room appeared to be more gut-wrenchingly disappointed than Jones after Los Angeles’ 30-13 victory. Jones called his mistake “real devastating” and lamented his inability to perform when given the chance to make a game-changing play. Jones’ miscue was the latest in a series of lowlights for the former USC and Tennessee receiver. The third-round pick in 2022 was chosen for his speed and playmaking ability, but he has only 10 career receptions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.