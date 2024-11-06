Bears receiver DJ Moore says he left the field midplay because he was hurt — not frustrated

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver DJ Moore insisted he left the field during a play last weekend because he was hurt — not frustrated. Moore says he went to the sideline because he rolled his ankle when he cut back toward scrambling quarterback Caleb Williams in the opening minutes of a 29-9 loss at Arizona. The Bears had the ball at midfield when Williams dropped back and rolled to his left as he was being chased. Moore cut back toward his quarterback near the sideline. He hopped as he stepped out of bounds, walked toward the bench and took a seat. But the play wasn’t over. Williams spun away from a defender and rolled toward the other side before firing an incomplete pass to Keenan Allen. Moore remained in the game.

