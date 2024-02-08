Bears raising season ticket prices for next season by an average of 8%

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears are raising season ticket prices for next season by an average of 8%. President Kevin Warren says in a letter to season ticket holders the team spent the past few months evaluating prices as well as “market considerations that factor into our business decisions.” The increases will range from 6.2% to 11.3%. The Bears are scheduled to play eight regular-season games and one preseason game at Soldier Field next season.

