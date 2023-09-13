Bears quarterback Justin Fields says he was ‘too conservative’ in opener against Packers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago quarterback Justin Fields gets another chance to start showing he can become the passer the Bears would like him to be when Chicago visits Tampa Bay on Sunday. The opener didn’t go the way he hoped. Fields says he was “too conservative” when it came to looking downfield in a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Fields accounted for 275 of Chicago’s 311 yards. He threw for 216 and ran for 59. He lost a fumble and had an interception returned for a touchdown as the Packers pulled away in the second half.

