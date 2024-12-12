Bears quarterback Caleb Williams insists he still has faith in general manager Ryan Poles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams insisted he hasn’t lost faith in general manager Ryan Poles. Even with the team on a seven-game losing streak, he believes the franchise has the right person in place to build a winner. He says Poles “cares about us, the Chicago Bears and wanting to win.” The Bears are 4-9. They sure didn’t think they would be in a position like this heading into their game at Minnesota on Monday night. They came into the season expecting to contend for a playoff spot after making a series of high-profile moves, none bigger than drafting Williams with the No. 1 overall pick.

