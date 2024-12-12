Bears quarterback Caleb Williams insists he still has faith in general manager Ryan Poles

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) and quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walk off the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams insisted he hasn’t lost faith in general manager Ryan Poles. Even with the team on a seven-game losing streak, he believes the franchise has the right person in place to build a winner. He says Poles “cares about us, the Chicago Bears and wanting to win.” The Bears are 4-9. They sure didn’t think they would be in a position like this heading into their game at Minnesota on Monday night. They came into the season expecting to contend for a playoff spot after making a series of high-profile moves, none bigger than drafting Williams with the No. 1 overall pick.

