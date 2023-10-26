Bears QB Tyson Bagent ready to test his arm strength more against the Chargers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Some may question Tyson Bagent’s arm strength after the undrafted rookie threw only short passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in his starting debut, but the Chicago Bears think Justin Fields’ replacement can execute a more expansive game plan this week against the Los Angeles Chargers. The longest pass he completed was 17 yards last week against the Raiders, but he said he’s ready to throw downfield if required. Bagent remains unaffected by all the attention he’s gained in a week and that he’s getting with a prime-time game coming Sunday night.

