Bears QB Justin Fields says he wants to stay in Chicago and is tired of the trade talk

CHICAGO (AP) — Bears quarterback Justin Fields says he wants to remain in Chicago and is tired of the trade talk surrounding him. Fields made his feelings clear during an episode of the “St. Brown Brothers” podcast that was released on Wednesday. The podcast is hosted by Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown. Fields says “of course” he wants to stay and “can’t see myself playing in another place.” The Bears own the No. 1 pick in the draft and have to decide if they’ll take a quarterback or stick with Fields. Chicago could get a massive haul in return by dealing the top pick.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.