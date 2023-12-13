Bears QB Justin Fields prepared for physical day against Browns defense

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears quarterback Justin Fields will return to Cleveland on Sunday, where he was sacked nine times in his first NFL start, and has to worry about pass rusher Myles Garrett and the rest of the Browns defense. Fields’ teammates and coach Matt Eberflus see improvement in their quarterback’s ability to avoid interceptions and escape the pocket, but say he’s being hit after sliding, often without penalties.

