Bears QB Justin Fields prepared for physical day against Browns defense

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN The Associated Press
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields heads to the end zone for a touchdown as head coach Matt Eberflus watches along the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears quarterback Justin Fields will return to Cleveland on Sunday, where he was sacked nine times in his first NFL start, and has to worry about pass rusher Myles Garrett and the rest of the Browns defense. Fields’ teammates and coach Matt Eberflus see improvement in their quarterback’s ability to avoid interceptions and escape the pocket, but say he’s being hit after sliding, often without penalties.

