Bears QB Justin Fields missed his 4th straight game; Eberflus wouldn’t say if he’ll play next week

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields missed his fourth consecutive game because of a dislocated right thumb. Coach Matt Eberflus wouldn’t say if he’ll be ready to return next week. The Bears have a little extra time before their next game after squeezing out a 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. Whether their No. 1 quarterback will be ready to go wasn’t quite clear. Fields hasn’t played since he exited in a Week 6 loss to Minnesota. The Bears have matched their win total from last season when they finished with a league-worst 3-14 record and set a franchise mark for losses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.