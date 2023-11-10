Bears QB Justin Fields missed his 4th straight game; Eberflus wouldn’t say if he’ll play next week

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields missed his fourth consecutive game because of a dislocated right thumb. Coach Matt Eberflus wouldn’t say if he’ll be ready to return next week. The Bears have a little extra time before their next game after squeezing out a 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. Whether their No. 1 quarterback will be ready to go wasn’t quite clear. Fields hasn’t played since he exited in a Week 6 loss to Minnesota. The Bears have matched their win total from last season when they finished with a league-worst 3-14 record and set a franchise mark for losses.

