Bears QB Fields rushes for 178 yards in loss to Dolphins

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHICAGO (AP) — Showing off his dynamic athleticism, Justin Fields went toe-to-toe with Tua Tagovailoa and nearly led the Chicago Bears to a comeback win. Fields rushed for 178 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, but Tagovailoa passed for three TDs to lead Miami to a wild 35-32 victory. Fields’ rushing total on 15 carries set a Super Bowl-era record for a quarterback in the regular season, topping Michael Vick’s 173 yards for Atlanta against Minnesota in 2002. Colin Kaepernick rushed for 181 yards for San Francisco in a playoff game. The 23-year-old Fields also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three passing touchdowns in a single game.

