Bears, Pro Bowl CB Jaylon Johnson agree to 4-year, $76 million contract extension

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears and Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson have agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract that guarantees him $54.4 million. Two people familiar with the situation confirmed the financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by the NFL Network. The people spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. The move comes two days after the Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson. He would have been due $19.8 million in 2024 had he not agreed to the extension prior to the July 15 deadline. He had said he wanted to remain with the Bears. Johnson had four interceptions and returned one for a touchdown last season.

