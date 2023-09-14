Bears place safety Kyler Gordon on IR because of hand injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears safety Kyler Gordon will miss at least the next four games after the team placed him on injured reserve because of a hand injury. Gordon left in the second half of Chicago’s season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers. He would be eligible to return against Minnesota on Oct. 15. A second-round draft pick out of Washington last year, Gordon had three interceptions as a rookie.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.