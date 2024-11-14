Bears place safety Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve because of concussion

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have placed safety Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve because of a concussion. It’s the third known concussion in as many years for Brisker. He reported symptoms the day after Chicago’s win over Carolina in Week 5. He has missed the past four games and will miss at least four more after being placed on IR. The 25-year-old Brisker has 40 tackles, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in his third season since Chicago drafted him in 2022. In other injury news, defensive end Montez Sweat practiced on a limited basis after sitting out the previous day because of an ankle injury.

