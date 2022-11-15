Bears place RB Herbert on IR because of hip injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve because of a hip injury, a big setback for a team leading the NFL in rushing yards. Herbert will miss at least four games. He was hurt returning a kickoff near the end of last week’s 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. Herbert is the team’s second-leading rusher behind quarterback Justin Fields. He has 643 yards on 108 attempts while sharing duties with David Montgomery.

