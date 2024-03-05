Bears place franchise tag on Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have placed the franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson after he made his first Pro Bowl in the final season of his rookie contract. Johnson would earn $19.8 million in 2024 if he doesn’t agree to a multiyear deal before the July 15 deadline. He has said he wants to remain with the Bears. Johnson, who turns 25 in April, had four interceptions last season after picking off one pass in his first three years. He was named a second-team All-Pro.

