Bears pass rush problems persist even after offseason additions on defensive line

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are winless and have only one sack on the season even after rebuilding their defensive front line in the offseason. Coach Matt Eberflus sees them close to a breakthrough in their pass rush. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has their only sack a season after they had an NFL-low 20. Facing the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson on Sunday, the Bears defense will have Eberflus calling defensive signals again, after the resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

