Bears, Panthers meet in matchup between teams linked by trade that changed both franchises

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will try to build on some of the progress they showed last week when they host Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers. Chicago’s offense displayed explosiveness and efficiency in a win over the Los Angeles Rams last week. The Panthers have gotten a spark from Dalton since he took over for Bryce Young two weeks ago. The two teams are inextricably linked by a blockbuster deal prior to the 2023 season. Carolina sent DJ Moore and the No. 9 overall pick to Chicago for the top selection in the draft that year. The Bears also got the Panthers’ 2024 first-rounder that wound up being the No. 1 overall pick and a second-rounder in 2025.

