Bears look for Fields to make jump after trading for Moore, adding to offensive line

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears gave quarterback Justin Fields a new playmaking receiver and added to their offensive line in an effort to provide him with better protection. It’s up to him to show that he can develop into the passer they need him to become. The Bears are counting on it in his third season after they finished with a league-worst 3-14 record last year. Fields dazzled last season with his blistering speed. He just missed the NFL’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback with 1,143 yards. He ran for eight touchdowns. But passing was a different story. With shaky protection and a lack of playmaking receivers, Fields threw 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and was sacked 55 times, tying Russell Wilson for the league lead.

