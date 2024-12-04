Bears interim coach Thomas Brown insists he’s focused on task at hand and not what his future holds

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Thomas Brown insists he’s focused on the job at hand and not the one he might have down the line. His immediate task as the interim coach of the Chicago Bears is helping the team finish strong over the final five games, starting this weekend at San Francisco. The rest of his life can wait. Brown says he thinks “about just the moment.” The Bears fired a head coach for the first time during a season when they let Matt Eberflus go on Friday with a 4-8 record and the team in a six-game losing streak marked by head-scratching decisions.

