Bears hire Seahawks’ Shane Waldron as their offensive coordinator

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Shane Waldron as their offensive coordinator, hoping he can get the most out of Justin Fields or a new quarterback if they draft one with the No. 1 overall pick. Waldron joins coach Matt Eberflus’ staff after spending the past three seasons as offensive coordinator under Pete Carroll in Seattle. He replaces Luke Getsy, who was fired after two years. With the Seahawks, Waldron called plays for an offense led by Russell Wilson in 2021. He then helped quarterback Geno Smith go from a journeyman to AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 after passing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Chicago has to decide whether to keep Fields or draft Caleb Williams or Drake Maye with the No. 1 pick.

