Bears hire Kerry Joseph as their quarterbacks coach

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Kerry Joseph as their quarterbacks coach. Joseph is reunited with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. It’s not clear if Joseph will be working with Justin Fields next season or maybe Caleb Williams. The Bears have the No. 1 pick in the draft in April. Joseph spent four years in Seattle. He worked the past three working under Waldron on Pete Carroll’s staff. He was the Seahawks’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2022 and 2023 after serving as assistant wide receivers coach in 2021 and offensive assistant/running backs coach in 2020.

