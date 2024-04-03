Bears great Steve McMichael, who’s battling ALS, taken to hospital with urinary tract infection

By The Associated Press
FILE - Chicago Bears nine-time Pro Bowler Mike Singletary (50) gets a bear hug from teammate Steve McMichael (76) prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Chicago, Dec. 13, 1992. Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael, who's battling ALS, was hospitalized again and undergoing tests Wednesday, April 3, 2024, publicist Betsy Shepherd said.. (AP Photo/David Boe, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Boe]

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael, who’s battling ALS, was taken to a hospital Wednesday because of a urinary tract infection, publicist Betsy Shepherd says. Shepherd says he was being prescribed an antibiotic and was to return home that night. The 66-year-old McMichael went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago. He spent more than a week at a suburban hospital after being admitted into intensive care on Feb. 15 with a urinary tract infection. He was hospitalized one week after being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. McMichael was also treated for pneumonia and MRSA — a staph infection that can be difficult to treat because it is resistant to certain antibiotics — during his stay.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.