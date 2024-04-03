Bears great Steve McMichael, who’s battling ALS, taken to hospital with urinary tract infection

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael, who’s battling ALS, was taken to a hospital Wednesday because of a urinary tract infection, publicist Betsy Shepherd says. Shepherd says he was being prescribed an antibiotic and was to return home that night. The 66-year-old McMichael went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago. He spent more than a week at a suburban hospital after being admitted into intensive care on Feb. 15 with a urinary tract infection. He was hospitalized one week after being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. McMichael was also treated for pneumonia and MRSA — a staph infection that can be difficult to treat because it is resistant to certain antibiotics — during his stay.

