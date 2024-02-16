Bears great Steve McMichael, who’s battling ALS, hospitalized with urinary tract infection

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael, who is battling ALS, has been hospitalized because of a urinary tract infection. McMichael’s family said in a statement Thursday he was admitted into intensive care at a suburban Chicago hospital and was being treated with three antibiotics. They asked for “continued prayers” for “Steve’s speedy recovery.” The news comes one week after the 66-year-old McMichael was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is scheduled to be inducted on Aug. 3 as part of a class that includes former Bears Julius Peppers and Devin Hester.

