Bears great Steve McMichael, who has ALS, in intensive care with sepsis and pneumonia

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael, who has ALS, was in intensive care because of sepsis and pneumonia. His wife Misty McMichael wrote in an Instagram post that her husband was hospitalized on Thursday night. McMichael spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the Bears and was an All-Pro in 1985 and 1987. He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ all-time sacks list with 92 1/2. McMichael is one of 12 players whose final appearance was no later than 1998 in the mix to be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year.

