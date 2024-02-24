Bears great Steve McMichael returns home after more than a week in hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael, who is battling ALS, is back home after spending more than a week in the hospital with several ailments, publicist Betsy Shepherd says. The 66-year-old McMichael went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago. He was admitted into intensive care at a suburban hospital on Feb. 15 with a urinary tract infection. He was hospitalized one week after being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Shepherd says McMichael was also treated for pneumonia and MRSA during his stay. He will have around-the-clock nursing care at home and receive IV antibiotics to treat his infections.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.