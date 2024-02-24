Bears great Steve McMichael returns home after more than a week in hospital

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
FILE - Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka is carried off the field by Steve McMichael, left, and William Perry after the Bears defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 20 in New Orleans on Jan. 26, 1986. Bears' Willie Gault (83) and Maury Buford (8) join in the celebration. McMichael, who is battling ALS, was taken to the emergency room of a suburban Chicago hospital with suspected pneumonia, his longtime publicist Betsy Shepherd said Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Sandlin]

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael, who is battling ALS, is back home after spending more than a week in the hospital with several ailments, publicist Betsy Shepherd says. The 66-year-old McMichael went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago. He was admitted into intensive care at a suburban hospital on Feb. 15 with a urinary tract infection. He was hospitalized one week after being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Shepherd says McMichael was also treated for pneumonia and MRSA during his stay. He will have around-the-clock nursing care at home and receive IV antibiotics to treat his infections.

