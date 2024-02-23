Bears great Steve McMichael remains hospitalized; family hopes to have him home Friday

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael was spending at least another night in the hospital after his family hoped he would return home on Thursday, publicist Betsy Shepherd said. The 66-year-old McMichael, who went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago, was admitted into intensive care at a suburban hospital last Thursday with a urinary tract infection. He was hospitalized one week after being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The family announced Saturday he had developed MRSA, a staph infection that can be difficult to treat because it is resistant to certain antibiotics, and was undergoing a blood transfusion. They initially hoped to have him back home on Tuesday and then pushed it back to Thursday.

