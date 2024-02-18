Bears great Steve McMichael improving from staph infection, family hopes to have him home Tuesday

CHICAGO (AP) — The wife of Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael says he’s improving after contracting a staph infection at a suburban hospital, and his family hopes he returns home early this week. The 66-year-old McMichael went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago. He was hospitalized Thursday, a week after being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was admitted with a urinary tract infection. The family announced Saturday he had developed MRSA, a staph infection that can be difficult to treat because it is resistant to certain antibiotics, and was undergoing a blood transfusion. Wife Misty McMichael says the family hopes to have him home on Tuesday.

