Bears great Steve McMichael expected to return home from hospital on Thursday

CHICAGO (AP) — His publicist says Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael is expected to return home Thursday after being hospitalized the past week. The 66-year-old McMichael went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago. He was admitted into intensive care at a suburban hospital with a urinary tract infection last Thursday, a week after being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The family announced Saturday he had developed MRSA, a staph infection that can be difficult to treat because it is resistant to certain antibiotics, and was undergoing a blood transfusion.

