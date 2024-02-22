Bears great Steve McMichael expected to return home from hospital on Thursday

By The Associated Press
FILE - Jarrett Payton, left, son of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton; former Bears quarterback Jim McMahon, center, and former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael pose with Chicago Slaughter jerseys during a news conference Feb. 19, 2010, in Chicago. McMichael, who is battling ALS, was taken to the emergency room of a suburban Chicago hospital with suspected pneumonia, his longtime publicist Betsy Shepherd said Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (John J. Kim/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John J. Kim]

CHICAGO (AP) — His publicist says Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael is expected to return home Thursday after being hospitalized the past week. The 66-year-old McMichael went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago. He was admitted into intensive care at a suburban hospital with a urinary tract infection last Thursday, a week after being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The family announced Saturday he had developed MRSA, a staph infection that can be difficult to treat because it is resistant to certain antibiotics, and was undergoing a blood transfusion.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.