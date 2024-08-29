Bears GM Ryan Poles sets lofty standards for QB Caleb Williams heading into season

LAKE FOREST, IL (AP) — Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles worked in Kansas City’s front office early in Patrick Mahomes’ career and as a result has expectations for his own rookie passer Caleb Williams not unlike what he saw early on from the three-time Super Bowl winner. They’re not statistically-oriented, but revolve around handling pressure and getting the ball to a strong group of receivers from within the pocket before deciding to abandon pass protection to throw it downfield for big plays. The Bears have seen Williams show an ability to do all of this in preseason and training camp, but Poles says it’s all about doing it when the pressure is on.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.