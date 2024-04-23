Bears GM Ryan Poles says ‘tune in on Thursday’ for No. 1 overall pick at the NFL draft

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — General manager Ryan Poles wasn’t quite ready to announce the Chicago Bears will take Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. He says everyone will have to “tune in on Thursday to watch.” Barring a massive surprise, the Bears will kick off the draft by grabbing the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and setting themselves on a course they hope takes them to the top of the NFL. They also have the ninth overall pick as well as a third-rounder and a fourth-rounder. Chicago has been the likely landing spot for Williams since he announced in an Instagram post in January that he was leaving USC and turning pro.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.