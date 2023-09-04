Bears get to see how they stack up after making big changes

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears get to see how they stack up after making big moves in the offseason when they host the Green Bay Packers in the season opener on Sunday. While Aaron Rodgers is no longer in Green Bay, Chicago also has a different look. The Bears made a blockbuster trade for a playmaking receiver to help quarterback Justin Fields when they acquired DJ Moore from Carolina for the No. 1 pick in the draft. They added to their offensive line and as well as the defense by signing linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and veteran edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. All those moves have them thinking they’re poised to head in a different direction after finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record.

