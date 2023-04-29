Bears get Florida DT Dexter, Miami CB Stevenson in NFL draft

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears addressed their shaky defense in the second round of the NFL draft. They took Florida tackle Gervon Dexter with the No. 53 pick and Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson three spots later after trading up five spots with Jacksonville. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Dexter started all 13 games in his third season with Florida last year and had 55 tackles and two sacks. Stevenson played two seasons at Georgia. He was honorable mention All-ACC in 2021 after transferring to Miami and led the Hurricanes with seven pass breakups last season.

