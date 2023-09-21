Bears general manager Ryan Poles believes the team can work its way out of its current troubles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles is leading a team facing real adversity. The Bears have lost 12 straight games dating to last season. Quarterback Justin Fields made inflammatory comments about how he’s being coached, and defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned. However, Poles expresses complete confidence in coach Matt Eberflus on Thursday. He believes he and Eberflus can guide the Bears out of difficulties as they travel to Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Sunday.

