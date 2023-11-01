Bears fire running backs coach David Walker, leaving Eberflus down 2 assistants

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears fired running backs coach David Walker, leaving coach Matt Eberflus down two assistants after defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned in September. Walker was in his second season with the Bears. He was hired after Eberflus replaced Matt Nagy following the 2021 season. Eberflus says the Bears “have standards to uphold” and “those standards were not met.” The Bears led the NFL in rushing last season with a franchise-record 3,014 yards. They are sixth in the league this season. Assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach Omar Young takes over as running backs coach.

