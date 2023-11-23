Bears, Fields aim for more solid play in closing minutes vs. Vikings

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — For Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, Monday night’s game at Minnesota will be all about second chances. Fields gets another opportunity against a Vikings defense that knocked him out of the teams’ last matchup with a dislocated right thumb. And the Bears get a chance to prove they can close out games better than they did at Detroit on Sunday. The Lions scored 17 points over the last four minutes to win 31-26, spoiling an otherwise encouraging return by Fields, who had missed four games with the thumb injury. Fields has struggled in the closing minutes of games throughout his three seasons.

