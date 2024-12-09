Bears fall flat in their first game under interim coach Thomas Brown

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago Bears responded to the first in-season coach firing in franchise history with one of their worst performances of the season. Instead of getting an emotional bump from changing coaches, the Bears went into free fall against the San Francisco 49ers with a non-competitive performance that led to their most lopsided loss of the season with a 38-13 defeat. The Bears fell into a 24-0 hole in the first half of their first game under Thomas Brown and lost their seventh straight game.

