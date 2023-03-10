Bears eye help on defense, O-line after dealing No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears have agreed to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers. That’s according to two people familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced. Chicago addressed a big need for a playmaker to help quarterback Justin Fields by acquiring star receiver D.J. Moore from Carolina along with the No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025. The Bears still have needs in free agency as they seek to improve after a 3-14 season, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines.

