Bears’ Eberflus takes responsibility after firing second offensive coordinator in 10 months

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus insists he takes responsibility for the Chicago Bears’ failures on offense. He also realizes he’s on his third play-caller in 2 1/2 seasons as coach after firing an offensive coordinator for the second time in 10 months. He let Shane Waldron go this week and promoted passing game coordinator Thomas Brown, hoping he can get the most out of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Waldron lasted just nine games after he was hired in January to replace the fired Luke Getsy. Brown will try to get more out of an offense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL. The Bears are averaging fewer yards per game than only two teams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.