Bears defensive coordinator to miss game at Tampa Bay; coach Matt Eberflus to call defensive plays

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay for personal reasons. Coach Matt Eberflus will call defensive plays. Eberflus was Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator before taking the Chicago job and says he doesn’t mind the added responsibility. Eberflus did not provide a timetable for Williams’ return to the team. In other news, nickel back Kyler Gordon went on injured reserve Thursday because of a broken right hand and had surgery. He could return as soon as Oct. 15.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.