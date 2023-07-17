Bears counting on Justin Fields to take another step after trading for DJ Moore and adding to line

The Chicago Bears are counting on Justin Fields to take another step as a passer in this third season after he dazzled last season running the ball. The Bears went all-in on the former Ohio State star by trading for play-making receiver DJ Moore and beefing up the protection. The Bears also made a big change in the front office by hiring former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to replace the retired Ted Phillips and moved closer to leaving Soldier Field.

