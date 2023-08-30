Bears counting on Fields to deliver with arm as they try to climb out of NFL’s cellar

The Chicago Bears have just about nowhere to go but up after finishing with the worst record in the NFL last season. How high they climb largely hinges on how big a step quarterback Justin Fields takes in his third year. Fields dazzled running the ball last season and just missed the single-season rushing record for a quarterback. But he needs to progress as a passer. The Bears made a huge trade for a top receiver when they sent the No. 1 pick in the draft to Carolina for DJ Moore. They also added to their offensive line, drafting tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick and signing former Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis. The Bears also added to their defense by signing linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and veteran edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

