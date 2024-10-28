Bears cornerback Stevenson apologizes to team for lapse on Hail Mary in loss at Washington

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson apologized to his teammates for motioning to the crowd and having his back turned when the Washington Commanders snapped the ball on their winning Hail Mary touchdown pass as time expired and vowed not to do it again. He says he “let the moment get too big.” Stevenson addressed the team without prompting during a meeting on Monday. He said he wanted to let the other players know he realized he “let them down.” Video posted on social media showed Stevenson pointing toward the stands and raising his arms in the air with his back to the play when the ball was snapped.

