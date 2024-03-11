Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson announces emotional personal battle after signing new contract

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN The Associated Press
FILE -Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. The Chicago Bears placed the franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 after he finished his rookie contract with his first Pro Bowl season. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Karnik]

LAKE FOREST, IL (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson used the occasion of a news conference following his four-year contract extension to announce he has undergone therapy for sexual addiction. Johnson said last season was critical to his career but became a greater struggle personally because of the challenge of going through therapy. Last season Johnson had four interceptions and was second-team All-Pro.

