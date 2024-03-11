Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson announces emotional personal battle after signing new contract

LAKE FOREST, IL (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson used the occasion of a news conference following his four-year contract extension to announce he has undergone therapy for sexual addiction. Johnson said last season was critical to his career but became a greater struggle personally because of the challenge of going through therapy. Last season Johnson had four interceptions and was second-team All-Pro.

