Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson doubtful vs Jaguars in London because of calf injury

LONDON (AP) — The Chicago Bears secondary could be down another starter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was listed as doubtful Friday because of a calf injury picked up in practice. The Bears had already ruled out safety Jaquan Brisker because of a concussion from last week and have a new concern with Stevenson unlikely to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Coach Matt Eberflus says Stevenson was injured Thursday during a plant-point-and-drive drill. Jaylon Jones would be the likely replacement.

