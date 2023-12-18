Bears can’t corral Hail Mary on final play, blow fourth-quarter lead in loss to Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — For a split second, Darnell Mooney had the ball, a breathtaking win and Chicago’s playoff hopes in his hands. They all slipped away. Mooney couldn’t haul in a Hail Mary pass from Justin Fields on the final play as the Bears fell 20-17 to the Cleveland Browns. The Bears blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Chicago is two games out of a wild-card spot with three games left. On the final play, Fields launched a pass toward the end zone. When it came down, two Browns defenders batted it toward Mooney, who momentarily cradled it on his chest before it squirted out.

