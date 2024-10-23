Bears’ Caleb Williams says he’s not caught up in potential matchup with Jayden Daniels

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Williams wasn’t getting caught up in any hype over a potential matchup with Jayden Daniels or playing in his hometown. The No. 1 overall draft pick comes out of Chicago’s bye looking to build on a string of dominant performances when the Bears visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday. He says his job is to “go win games on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays.” The matchup between quarterbacks drafted with the first two picks this year is no sure thing after Daniels suffered a rib injury in a 40-7 rout of the Carolina Panthers. He missed practice Wednesday. Williams grew up in Maryland and Washington. He hopes Daniels is able to play. Either way, he figures they’ll see plenty of each other in the coming years.

