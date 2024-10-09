Bears appreciate ‘bossy’ QB Caleb Williams and get acclimated to London

WARE, England (AP) — Bears wide receiver DJ Moore says rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has been “bossy” lately. Seems to be working. The Bears are in London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars after back-to-back wins in which Williams began to show why he was the No. 1 pick in the draft. Williams threw two touchdown passes to Moore in Chicago’s 36-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. That followed a 24-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Moore says “that’s him being a leader.” The Bears face the Jaguars on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

