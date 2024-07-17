Bears agree to deals with QB Caleb Williams, wide receiver Rome Odunze

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have agreed to four-year contracts with No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams and No. 9 selection Rome Odunze and avoiding any training camp drama with their rookie quarterback and wide receiver. The Bears announced Williams’ signing on Wednesday and announced Odunze’s signing on Tuesday. Williams is viewed as a generational talent. The Bears are counting on him to become the sort of franchise quarterback Chicago has craved for decades. In Chicago, he has two veteran playmaking receivers in DJ Moore and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, in addition to Odunze, who starred at Washington. Odunze played four seasons with the Huskies and was an All-American last year when he led the nation with a school-record 1,640 yards.

