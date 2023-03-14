Bears agree to deal with Titans DE DeMarcus Walker

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have added help on the defensive line, agreeing to a deal with former Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker. Walker tweeted that he has an agreement in place with Chicago. He is coming off his best year, with a career-high seven sacks in his lone season with the Titans. He played for Denver from 2017 to 2020 and Houston in 2021. The Bears sorely needed help on the defensive line after finishing with a league-worst 20 sacks, their lowest total since the 2003 team had 18.

