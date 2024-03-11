Bears agree to a 3-year contract with Pro Bowl running back D’Andre Swift

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Chicago Bears and Pro Bowl running back D’Andre Swift have agreed to a three-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday. The deal is reportedly worth $24 million, with $15.3 million guaranteed. Acquired by Philadelphia in a draft-day trade with Detroit last year, the 25-year-old Swift had his best season in 2023. He ran for a career-high 1,049 yards and five touchdowns and made his first Pro Bowl. He has carried 593 times for 2,729 yards and 23 touchdown runs in his career. He has also caught 195 passes for 1,412 yards and eight scores.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.